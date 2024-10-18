Houston vs. Kansas: How to Watch, Game Time, and TV
The Houston Cougars are set to make their debut at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday when they face the Kansas Jayhawks, marking the first time the two teams meet as Big 12 Conference opponents. This will also be Kansas’ first time hosting Houston since 2022. The last encounter between the two programs took place in Houston, where Kansas triumphed 48-30 behind a strong performance from quarterback Jalon Daniels, who threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two. The teams’ history dates back further to the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl, in which Kansas secured a convincing 42-13 victory, as well as a home-and-home series in the mid-1990s.
Houston enters the game riding high after a 30-19 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. With a 2-4 overall record (1-2 in Big 12 play), the Cougars have shown flashes of strong play, particularly on defense. First-year head coach Willie Fritz has been praised for his team's improvement over the course of the season, and the Cougars' defensive front will be a key factor in this matchup. Fritz’s team will also lean on a mobile quarterback in Zeon Chriss, who has showcased his dual-threat ability, further complicating Kansas’ defensive scheme.
On the other side, Kansas, under head coach Lance Leipold, is coming off a hard-fought 35-31 loss to Arizona State. The Jayhawks, currently 1-5 overall (0-3 in Big 12), have struggled defensively, which may be their Achilles' heel in stopping Houston's offense. Despite their losing streak, Kansas has remained competitive, showing resilience in close games. After an open week, the Jayhawks will look to reset and address some of the defensive issues that have plagued them throughout the season.
Kansas assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes highlighted Houston’s formidable defensive line and secondary, noting how well-coached the Cougars are. Kansas will have to navigate Houston’s defensive pressure while also contending with Chriss’ mobility. Meanwhile, Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland acknowledged the challenges posed by Houston’s run-pass option offense and mobile quarterback but expressed confidence in the Jayhawks’ ability to respond.
This game presents a crucial opportunity for Kansas to snap its five-game losing streak and generate momentum for the rest of the season. However, Houston's recent strong form, especially on defense, suggests that this contest could be much closer than expected.
