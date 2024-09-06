Houston vs. No. 13 Oklahoma: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Houston Cougars face a significant challenge as they travel to take on the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night. The Sooners enter the matchup riding high after a dominant 51-3 victory over the Temple Owls, while the Cougars are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 27-7 loss to UNLV. This game marks a pivotal moment for both teams, each navigating transitional phases under new leadership and adjustments.
Oklahoma is now in its first season in the SEC, and is starting fresh under center with Jackson Arnold, a former five-star recruit, taking over for Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners have shown promise, particularly on defense, improving under head coach Brent Venables. In his third year, Venables transformed the defense from a unit that allowed 30 points per game in 2022 to just 23.5 in 2023. This improvement could be crucial as they look to contain Houston’s offense.
Houston, meanwhile, is in the first year of the Willie Fritz era. Fritz, who made the move from Tulane, is tasked with revitalizing a Cougars team that has struggled to find its rhythm offensively. Quarterback Donovan Smith remains optimistic despite the team’s early struggles. “It’s nothing we can’t fix,” Smith said. “We know what to fix, and we’re going to fix it.” His leadership and performance will be key as the Cougars aim to pull off an upset.
A critical aspect for both teams will be the battle in the trenches, as both offensive lines have been highlighted as potential weaknesses. Houston struggled to establish a ground game against UNLV, and Oklahoma faced similar issues, finding little consistency in their rushing attack against Temple. The outcome of Saturday’s game could hinge on which team can better protect their quarterback and generate offensive momentum on the ground.
Houston vs. No. 13 Oklahoma
Saturday, September 7, 2024,
Kickoff: 7:45 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Available on FuboTV)