Houston vs. No. 18 Iowa state: Game time and TV announced
Houston football is set to continue Big 12 Conference play at home against Iowa State on Saturday, September 28, with a kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FS1, drawing attention to the match-up.
Iowa State enters the game coming off a dominant 52-7 victory over Arkansas State. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht was instrumental in the win, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. The Cyclones were highly effective on the ground, rushing for over 230 yards and tallying five touchdowns. After completing their non-conference slate undefeated, Iowa State will now shift its focus to Big 12 play, starting with this road game against Houston.
Houston, meanwhile, is coming off a difficult 34-0 loss to Cincinnati. The Cougars' offense struggled to find any rhythm, with quarterback Donovan Smith finishing 11-of-16 for 73 yards. Backup quarterback Zeon Chriss entered in the third quarter, but the offense remained largely stagnant. Cougars head coach Willie Fritz expressed uncertainty about the starting quarterback position moving forward, indicating a possible competition for the role: "We need to go back to the drawing board... and play the right guys," Fritz said.
The Cougars, now 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play, are looking to rebound at home against Iowa State. Despite their struggles, Houston aims to use this game as a chance to bounce back, just as they did last season when they recovered from a scoreless game against Kansas State to defeat Baylor the following week.