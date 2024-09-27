Houston vs. No. 18 Iowa State: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Houston Cougars will host the Iowa State Cyclones in a key Big 12 matchup this Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Iowa State enters the game ranked No. 18 with a 3-0 record, while Houston has struggled to a 1-3 start, including a winless beginning in the Big 12. This game marks the first meeting between the two schools, and with Iowa State favored by 13.5 points, the Cyclones are expected to continue their upward trajectory.
For Iowa State, this game presents a significant opportunity. They aim to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2000, and head coach Matt Campbell is chasing a program-record 57th win, which would surpass Dan McCarney, who coached the 2000 team. The Cyclones are coming off a dominant performance against Arkansas State and will be looking to carry that momentum into their Big 12 opener.
Houston, on the other hand, is desperate for a win. After being shut out by Cincinnati last week, the Cougars are searching for answers, especially on offense, where they have struggled mightily. Houston’s offensive unit ranks among the worst in the country, sitting 122nd in total yards and 107th in both rushing and passing yards. Injuries have further compounded their issues, with several key offensive players listed as questionable or out for the game. Despite these challenges, Houston’s defense has been a bright spot, ranking 24th nationally in total yards allowed. The defense will need to play at its best to slow down an Iowa State team that has converted on 38 consecutive red-zone trips.
The key matchup to watch will be Iowa State’s pass defense against Houston’s quarterbacks. Iowa State has been the best in the Big 12 against the pass, allowing just one passing touchdown all season while intercepting five passes. In contrast, Houston’s quarterback play has been inconsistent. Donovan Smith will start, but head coach Willie Fritz has indicated that backup Zeon Chriss will also see playing time in hopes of sparking the offense.
For Iowa State, running back Jaylon Jackson has emerged as a key contributor, particularly after a strong showing against Iowa. Quarterback Rocco Becht has also been reliable, throwing two or more touchdown passes in seven straight games, while wide receiver Jayden Higgins is riding a streak of five straight games with a touchdown reception.
With Houston’s recent struggles and Iowa State’s balanced attack, the Cyclones have a clear edge. However, playing on the road in the Big 12 can be unpredictable, and Houston will be eager to turn their season around.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Houston vs. No. 18 Iowa State
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 (Available on FuboTV)