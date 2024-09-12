Houston vs. Rice: How to watch, Game time, TV and preview
Houston faces a crucial matchup against Rice on Saturday as the Cougars look to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012 and end a five-game losing streak dating back to November 11.
Despite their recent struggles, the Cougars have dominated the series against Rice, winning seven straight home games against the Owls. However, Rice has momentum on its side after a dramatic 43-41 double-overtime victory last season at Rice Stadium. The Owls will attempt to win back-to-back games in the series for the first time since 2000-01 and aim to start the season 2-1 for the third consecutive year.
One of the key battles in this game will be Rice’s pass rush against Houston’s offensive line. Rice leads the nation with 11 sacks through its first two games, showcasing a balanced attack with five players recording at least 1.5 sacks each. Defensive end Demone Green leads the Owls with two sacks, posing a significant threat to Houston’s offense. Conversely, the Cougars' offensive line has struggled, allowing eight sacks in two games, including six in their season-opening loss to UNLV. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith performed better last week against Oklahoma, benefiting from improved protection, which will be crucial if the Cougars hope to keep pace with Rice's high-scoring offense.
Rice quarterback E.J. Warren has been a key figure in the Owls' offense, throwing for 416 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games. However, his three interceptions show his vulnerability under pressure. Meanwhile, Houston's leading receiver, Joseph Manjack IV, has been a bright spot, catching three passes for 72 yards last week, including a 44-yard touchdown, one of the team’s only two touchdowns this season.
Saturday’s game will be the 50th anniversary of the first Bayou Bucket game between these two crosstown rivals, adding extra significance to an already pivotal contest. The proximity of the schools—just five miles apart—fuels this rivalry, one of the most intense in college football. As the Cougars look to rebound and the Owls aim for a historic two-game streak, the stakes are high. Houston, favored by four points, needs a win to stabilize its season, while Rice seeks to capitalize on its momentum and strengthen its bid for a 2-1 start.