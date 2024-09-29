Houston vs. TCU: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The upcoming TCU matchup for Houston is set to be a crucial Friday night contest for both teams as they aim to establish momentum in the second half of their seasons.
Houston has struggled so far, coming off a disappointing 1-4 start, while TCU holds a 3-2 record. The Cougars offense has been sluggish, ranking 109th in offensive yards per game with an average of 286. They're also coming off back-to-back shutout losses.
Quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown for 681 yards and two touchdowns but has also been hindered by five interceptions. He will need to improve his efficiency to give Houston a chance. Running back Stacy Sneed has added some balance with 217 rushing yards and one touchdown. On defense, Keith Cooper Jr. is a player to watch, leading the team with two sacks and four tackles for loss.
On the other hand, TCU's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 465.8 yards per game, good for 14th in the nation. Quarterback Josh Hoover has been outstanding, throwing for 1,774 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing nearly 70% of his passes. Receiver Jack Bech has been Hoover’s favorite target, racking up 647 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite their offensive prowess, TCU's defense has struggled at times, ranking 80th in defensive yards allowed. However, they are facing a Houston offense that has been inconsistent, which may provide an opportunity for the Horned Frogs to take control of the game. With Houston and TCU both committing 10 turnovers this season, the turnover battle could play a pivotal role in the outcome of this matchup.
Friday, Oct. 4
Houston vs. TCU
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN (Available on FuboTV)