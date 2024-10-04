Houston will debut "Business attire" uniform combination vs. TCU
The Houston Cougars are set to debut a sleek new uniform combination, dubbed the "Business Attire," during their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. This fresh look, consisting of white helmets, white jerseys, and black pants, all accented with red trim and lettering, brings a sharp and modern twist to the Cougars’ traditional game-day attire. Fans were given a sneak peek earlier this week when the team showed off the new uniforms on social media, generating buzz ahead of the in-state rivalry game.
The introduction of the uniforms marks a change not just in aesthetics but also in the team's pre-game routine. In a break from tradition, the Cougars have opted to fly to Fort Worth for the game, rather than taking the usual team buses. This decision, like the new uniforms, signals a shift in mindset as head coach Willie Fritz looks to guide his team through a challenging season.
Facing off against TCU on Friday night, the Cougars are eager to turn a corner and gain momentum with this highly anticipated game. Coming off a tough stretch, Houston is hoping that the combination of a fresh uniform and a new approach will lead to a strong performance against their in-state foes. The matchup, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, promises to be a key moment for the Cougars as they aim to make a statement in front of a national audience.
With "Business Attire" on full display, the Houston Cougars are ready to take care of business on the field, hoping their new look will lead to success.