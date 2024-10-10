Houston's upset over TCU draws huge audience in Week 7
The Houston-TCU matchup, aired on ESPN during Week 7, drew an impressive 1.51 million viewers, making it the most-watched Big 12 conference game of the week. This achievement also placed the game within the top ten most-watched college football games nationally for the week, reflecting the growing interest in the Houston Cougars' transition into the Big 12.
One of the key storylines that made the game so compelling was Houston head coach Willie Fritz securing his first Big 12 win. With his reputation for turning programs around, Fritz's leadership in Houston’s upset victory over TCU added a significant narrative to the game. The excitement around the new-look Big 12, and Houston’s inaugural season in the conference, certainly contributed to the high viewership. This marked a turning point for Houston as they continue to build their presence in a power conference.
The 1.51 million viewers also represent the second-largest regular-season audience during the streaming era for a Houston game, showcasing the growing prominence of the program under Fritz. With streaming services becoming increasingly dominant in sports broadcasting, this number is a testament to the expanding fanbase for both Houston and Big 12 football.
ESPN’s coverage of the game tapped into a national audience that witnessed how the Cougars took care of business against one of the more established Big 12 programs. As Houston continues to make waves in the conference, future games are likely to draw even more viewers, solidifying their place as a team to watch in the coming seasons.