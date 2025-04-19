How to watch, attend Houston’s spring football game
Houston’s football team will hold its spring intrasquad game on Saturday morning.
It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Carl Lewis International Complex. Admission is free to the public.
The Cougars take the field at approximately 9:45 a.m. for warm-ups, and then the kickoff takes place at 10 a.m.
Ex-NFL head coach receives gift box full of Houston paraphernalia
Saturday’s spring game was to have been televised on ESPN+; however, due to adjustments to the practice format, it will not be televised.
Fans can park for free in Lot 16B (between Cullen Blvd. and Entrance 18), and $20 parking is available in Lot 15G, located in front of the Athletics/Alumni Center.
With Saturday’s spring game, the Cougars will be wrapping up the second spring practice under coach Willie Fritz. They return 77 student-athletes and at least 30 mid-year enrollees.
Willie Fritz speaks on Houston's upcoming schedule, new players, upgrading both sides
Houston will also have new coordinators on both sides of the ball, having hired offensive coordinator Slade Nagle - who was previously at LSU - and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong - most recently at Florida.
The Cougars also return 13 players who started at least six games last season, including five who started all 12 games (defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr.; defensive back A.J. Haulcy, defensive back Kentrell Webb, offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter and defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr.).
Houston football team picks up highly regarded tight end in transfer portal
Houston will kick off its 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home against Stephen F. Austin.
Houston Football Spring Game
•. When: 10 a.m. Saturday
•. Where: Carl Lewis International Complex
•. TV: None
•. Admission: Free