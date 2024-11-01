Houston Cougars On SI

How to watch Kansas State at Houston: TV channel, live stream, game time

Kansas State has to win to keep its Big 12 football title hopes alive

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars mascot Shasta cheers with fans during a Houston football home game. This week's game vs. Kansas State will be a "black out" at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Cougars (3-5, 2-3) enters Saturday's Big 12 home game with No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1) as double-digit underdogs.

But Willie Fritz remains undaunted.

Houston's first-year coach knows his team is battle-tested after playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation to this point.

"I believe we started the season off with the fifth-toughest schedule in the NCAA," Fritz said. "When the season gets over it will be interesting to see where we're at. Everybody in the Big 12 is pretty darn good. This is another tough opponent for us to play."

Houston is coming off a 17-14 upset of Utah where they dominated the line of scrimmage. The Cougars rushed for 230 yards and allowed just 90. If they can repeat that performance vs. the Wildcats they'll have a chance to spring one of the biggest upsets in the country this weekend.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's Big 12 home game vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1) at Houston (3-5, 2-3) in a Big 12 football game

When: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, November 2

Where: TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Kansas State-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Our Prediction: Kansas State 24, Houston 20

Betting Odds: Kansas State is favored by 12.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

