In Eddie We Trust: Houston has ambitious budget goals with Nunez leading the charge
Renu Khator and Tilman Fertitta will be looking to take Houston into a new era. Their shared passion for thinking big and overcoming obstacles has played a transformative role in shaping the university into what it is today. This partnership between Khator, the university's dynamic chancellor and president, and Fertitta, a self-made billionaire with deep ties to the institution, has been instrumental in elevating UH's stature on the national stage.
Khator’s tenure at the University of Houston began with an ambitious goal: to achieve Tier One research status. From the moment she set foot on campus, she made it clear that nothing would stand in her way. This determination led to the establishment of a medical school and the university's inclusion in the Big 12 conference—an achievement made possible, in no small part, due to Fertitta’s unwavering insistence that UH not be overlooked in the ongoing expansion of Power 4 conferences. Fertitta's influence and refusal to accept defeat ensured that UH would have a seat at the table in college athletics' most prestigious arena.
“I want to see our budget double for athletics,” Khator told PaperCity. “That’s not something we’re going to be able to do on the backs of our students. We won’t do that. It’s not something we can do with just our donors and alumni. It’s something that’s going to take tapping into all the corporate resources out there in Houston and nationally, building bridges in this city the likes of which haven’t been built before, crafting unique partnerships, being creative and innovative and never giving up.
“I believe Eddie (Nunez) can help get us there, take us to a new level at a critical time in the history of college athletics and this university.”
Their most recent collaboration has brought Nunez to the helm as the new athletic director of the University of Houston. Set to be formally introduced in TDECU Stadium’s plush club, Nunez’s arrival signals the next phase of UH's athletic ambitions. Khator's vision for doubling the university's athletics budget is bold, particularly given the current financial constraints. However, she is undeterred, believing that Nuñez is the right person to lead this charge.
The challenge of doubling UH’s athletics budget, which stood at $81.5 million in 2022-23—the lowest among Power 4 schools—requires more than just conventional fundraising. Khator is adamant that this goal will not be achieved on the backs of students or solely through donations from alumni and donors. Instead, she envisions tapping into corporate resources both within Houston and nationally, building unprecedented partnerships, and leveraging the university’s relationships in new and creative ways. Khator is confident that Nuñez, with his experience and innovative thinking, can spearhead this effort.
Nunez’s selection was not made lightly. His tenure as the athletic director at the University of New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to 22 conference championships and 53 NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as his 14-year stint at LSU, where he oversaw $400 million in facility renovations, made him a compelling candidate. However, it was his passion, decisiveness, and refusal to make excuses that truly set him apart. Throughout the rigorous selection process, both Khator and Fertitta were impressed by Nunez’s ability to provide detailed, well-considered answers to complex challenges—a trait they both value highly.
Nunez’s ability to make tough decisions quickly and effectively, as demonstrated by his hiring of Richard Pitino and Bronco Mendenhall at New Mexico, reassured Khator and Fertitta that he was the right person to lead UH's athletics program during this critical period. As the university continues to navigate the challenges of being in a Power 4 conference, it needs a leader who is willing to roll up his sleeves and do whatever it takes to succeed.
As UH embarks on this new chapter with Nunez at the helm, Khator and Fertitta’s confidence in his ability to transform the athletics department is clear. Their belief in thinking big and making it happen has already led to significant achievements for the university, and with Nunez now on board, they are poised to continue this trajectory of success. For Khator and Fertitta, the future of UH athletics is bright, and they are ready to support Nunez in his mission to take the program to new heights.