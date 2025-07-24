Koziol’s Comeback: Why UH’s New Tight End Could Be the Secret Weapon in 2025
Cougars’ fans can dream big with the number of stars arriving this season. One of the biggest lands this season is Tanner Koziol, a tight end known for his catching and picking up yards and can certainly become the team's top receiving option as a tight end. His route running and blocking ability are good as well and with a bit of coaching, he will get even better.
Cougars’ fans weren’t that interested in Koziol last December as he announced his commitment to Wisconsin. However, when he switched and chose Houston over Badgers, UH’s motives of building a strong offense became clearer. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end will be a huge asset for the Cougars who can destroy any defense on his day.
Koziol’s left behind a staggering record at Ball State. The three-time All-MAC standout spent three seasons there and had 163 catches, 1,507 yards, and 18 touchdowns. In his last season, he dominated the tight end for Ball State, posting record-breaking 94 receptions for 839 yards, the most ever by a Ball State tight end.
His first transfer decision to switch to Wisconsin didn’t come off despite being in a tremendous form last season. He admitted that being close to home was the main factor for the decision and clouded his long-term football vision. However, after a short stay, Koziol re-entered the portal and made a decision fueled by strategy, chemistry and belief.
“I’m so grateful and blessed I had that opportunity,” Koziol said. And so are the Cougars’ fans.
A Perfect Match for UH’s Playbook
For Cougars, Slade Nagle is on the steering wheel as offensive coordinator, calling the plays and coaching the tight ends directly. Koziol values such kind of coaching from his Ball State days and credits his past success to it. “I was in the film room every single day with the coach calling the plays,” he said. “That was huge for me. I hear exactly what Coach Nagle wants. That’s huge for my development.”
Head coach Willie Fritz agrees with him as well. “He really wanted to come to the University of Houston. We were very fortunate to get him,” Fritz said. “I think he’s going to be an outstanding player for us in the Big 12.”
Conner Weigman, Cougar’s new quarterback, expressed his excitement as well: “I watched a lot of film on him… To be able to land him … that’s going to be huge for us.”
More Than Just Size
Koziol’s numbers speak for themselves. He was the third-highest graded tight end in the FBS in 2024 with a remarkable 87.9 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. He had the 6th most receptions in the country (94) and led all of college football with 22 contested catches.
Koziol also played as wide receiver during the high school, adding another weapon in his already supreme arsenal. However, he understands the challenges of the Big 12 and knows he still has a lot of room to grow.
“I can be a dominant run-blocker,” he said. “That’s where I was unnatural in the run game. I have the length for it. With the right coaches, I can develop.”
A QB’s Best Friend
Another important factor for a successful tight end is his relationship with the Quarterback and Koziol is planning to become Weigman’s favorite. “I have the same type of feeling for Conner Weigman that I had for [Ball State QB] Kadin Semonza,” Koziol said. “He knows how to place the ball. I know I can be the quarterback’s best friend with how big of a target I am.”
Cougars fans can get excited as in Weigman and Koziol, they may have the most dynamic duos in the conference.