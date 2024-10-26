Live score updates: Utah at Houston Big 12 college football matchup
The Houston Cougars and Utah Utes come into Saturday's Big 12 football matchup hoping to get their struggling offensives back on track.
The Cougars have the worst scoring offense in Division I-A college football (13.7 points per game) and the Utes are averaging just 12.0 points in their last three games. The offensive performance has been so bad for Utah that offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig stepped down on Sunday and was replaced by Mike Bajakian.
Both teams are 1-3 in the Big 12 and desperately need a win. So which team will break through?
Stay with us for live updates, big-play highlights, in-game analysis and more from the Utes-Cougars matchup in Houston. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN+.
First Quarter Updates
Utah touchdown: After Houston goes three-and-out to start the game, Utah scores on its second play from scrimmage on a 71-yard TD pass from Isaac Wilson to Brant Kuithe. Utah leads 7-0 with 12:39 left in the first quarter.
Houston will start with the ball and Zeon Chriss is behind center.
Pregame Updates
It's homecoming week in Houston and the Cougars are hoping for a capacity crowd. We'll see what it looks like closer to the 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The weather is perfect with the temperature hovering around 86 degrees.