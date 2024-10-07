Many calling for TCU's Sonny Dykes to be fired after "worst loss" to Houston
Houston's shocking 30-19 win over TCU is one of the worst defeats in the Sonny Dykes era. Fort Worth Telegram writer Steven Johnson certainly thinks so, highlighting the disappointment as the Horned Frogs were upset by a Cougars team that entered the game with a dismal 1-4 record, fresh off two shutout losses in the Big 12. With the Horned Frogs favored by three scores and Houston struggling, the result sent shockwaves through the TCU faithful, many of whom have called for Dykes' dismissal in the aftermath.
The game was defined by Houston’s dominant play from start to finish, as TCU was outplayed in nearly every facet. Dykes didn’t shy away from the harsh reality in his post-game comments, acknowledging that the Cougars were the more prepared and energetic team. Dykes referred to the loss as a “total disaster of a football game,” citing TCU’s inability to bounce back after falling behind early. Houston seized control of the game and never relinquished it, handing Dykes’ Horned Frogs one of their most humbling defeats.
Despite a late rally sparked by backup quarterback Josh Hoover, who connected with Jack Bech for a 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Horned Frogs couldn’t sustain any momentum. Houston, led by quarterback Zeon Chriss, marched methodically down the field, running the clock down and sealing the game with a field goal. Chriss wasn’t flashy but proved effective, rushing for 97 yards and completing 15-of-18 passes for 141 yards, exploiting TCU’s porous defense.
Hoover, who had shown promise earlier in the season, continued his struggles, throwing two interceptions and fumbling late in the game. His decision-making faltered, leading to turnovers that crippled any chance of a TCU comeback. His inconsistency, combined with TCU’s defensive woes, left the Horned Frogs in danger of missing a bowl game for the second straight year.
Houston’s victory was their first in Fort Worth since 1989, snapping a nine-game losing streak against TCU. For Dykes, this loss raises serious questions about the direction of the program, especially given the Horned Frogs’ recent turnovers and defensive shortcomings. Whether Dykes can turn things around remains to be seen, but the pressure is undoubtedly mounting.
Houston welcomes the bye week at the right time of the season and will regroup before meeting Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19.