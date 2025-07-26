Mekhi Mews: Houston Cougars’ Star Wide Receiver
Player Profile
Mekhi Patrick Mews
Position
Wide Receiver / Return Specialist
Height / Weight
5′8″, 185 lb
Hometown
Grayson, Georgia
High School
Central Gwinnett HS
Colleges
Georgia (2021–2023), Houston (2024– )
Key Strengths
Speed, reliability, return skills, leadership
Nickname
“Waffle House” — always open
Mekhi Patrick Mews was destined to be a big star since his senior year in Central Gwinnett High School. He racked up over 1,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior year. At Georgia, he was given the nickname “Waffle House” by his offensive coordinator because “he’s always open”.
Mews broke out in 2023 for Georgia after spending the previous season on the bench mostly. He tailed three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against UC Martin. In the next match against Ball State, he returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown, Georgia’s first punt-return touchdown in 14 years. He finished the season with 155 receiving yards, a TD, and over 200 punt return yards at a 10.3-yard average.
However, despite having a great season with Georgia, Mews entered the transfer portal on December 7, 2023.
Transfer to Houston & 2024 Season
Mews transferred to the University of Houston on January 10, 2024. He played in all 12 games for UH in his debut season (starting six) and delivered incredible performances throughout the season. He led the Cougars in all-purpose yards with 607 total yards, averaging 50.6 per game.
Mews was also one of the top receivers on the team, finishing the season ranked second with 29 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown. In his 99-yard outing at Kansas, he had six receptions, 99 yards, and one touchdown.
Accolades & Recognition
Mews is known for his return ability and offensive contributions and was named in the First-Team Specialist All Big 12 honors by Athlon Sports ahead of the 2025 season. He missed the spring practice due to an ankle injury but has made a strong comeback. He will provide a leading role to the side, alongside the fellow senior Stephon Johnson.
2025 Outlook: A Veteran Leader in a New Era
Cougars were among the weakest offensive teams in 2024, with 132nd in points and 126th in yardage. However, Cougars fans are hopeful of a rejuvenated receiver room with Mews and Johnson taking charge. Furthermore, the arrival of Conner Weigman adds further strength to their offensive department. The new offensive coordinator, Slade Nagle, is working hard with the players to develop the team chemistry before the start of the new season. According to Mews, the arrival of Nagle and Weigman will help the Cougars compete in the Big 12 and beyond.
Mews has had a huge impact since arriving in Houston, becoming one of the most consistent and reliable playmakers on the team. He will be a key player for them in the new season and can play a major role in the Cougars' rebound in the Big 12.
