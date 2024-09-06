Oklahoma's Brent Venables explains how Houston could be a trap game
The Oklahoma Sooners face a unique SEC-Big 12 matchup this Saturday against the Houston Cougars, a team they aren’t as familiar with despite both programs’ storied histories. This game marks an early challenge in a grueling SEC schedule for the Sooners, who are looking to maintain their momentum after a strong start to the season. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, however, is well acquainted with the Cougars’ head coach, Willie Fritz, a seasoned leader determined to revive a struggling Houston program.
Willie Fritz is known for his ability to turn around programs, and he has his work cut out for him with the Cougars. Last week, Houston fell to the UNLV Rebels, a team in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Although an upset against the Sooners is possible, it’s a daunting task for a team still finding its identity. The Sooners, on the other hand, have looked impressive this season, and their dominant victory over Temple last week demonstrated their strength.
Venables is not taking the Cougars lightly, particularly given Fritz’s track record. “Coach Fritz's teams are 10-0 the last two years in true road games. So, he knows how to win on the road... His staff is known for being well-coached and extremely disciplined,” Venables noted, highlighting Fritz’s ability to prepare his team for hostile environments.
Despite Houston’s struggles, including scoring just seven points and allowing 27 in their home loss to UNLV, Venables’ respect for Fritz is evident. The Sooners are heavily favored, but Venables’ cautious approach underscores the unpredictability of college football. While Fritz’s disciplined coaching could keep the Cougars competitive, the odds heavily favor Oklahoma, whose potent offense and strong defense are expected to dominate.