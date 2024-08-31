Parker Jenkins believes Houston can compete with any Big 12 team in 2024
Parker Jenkins’ journey at the University of Houston is a story of challenges that many young athletes face transitioning from high school to being a college-level competitor. A standout running back at Klein Forest High School, Jenkins was accustomed to being on the field constantly. However, during the Cougars’ 2023 season he found himself in an unfamiliar role on the sideline, watching and waiting. It was a humbling experience for the highly rated recruit.
Jenkins quickly learned that college football often doesn’t align with initial expectations. But Jenkins didn’t stay on the sidelines for long. By the fourth game, he had earned his place as Houston’s starting tailback and eventually became the team’s leading rusher.
Looking back on his freshman season, Jenkins acknowledges the whirlwind transition. Now, with his second season approaching, he is more reflective and determined to build on his early success.
"Being able to develop from my freshman year... That's really the biggest thing that I've taken and being excited actually to not jump straight back into football," Jenkins recently told Pawd Slama Jama.
Jenkins will play a crucial role in new head coach Willie Fritz’s run-heavy offense, sharing the backfield with veterans Stacy Sneed and Tony Mathis Jr., among others. Fritz is eager to see how the rotation develops, planning to give all backs opportunities in the season’s early games. Jenkins’ breakout performance against Sam Houston, where he rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns, cemented his status as a key player in the Cougars’ offense.
Jenkins’ ascent wasn’t without challenges. The crowded running back room, initially a source of concern, turned into a supportive brotherhood. The camaraderie among the group is outstanding. This supportive environment under Fritz helped Jenkins navigate his freshman season and grow as a player. They'll do it together with the former Tulane coach moving to a bigger stage for the first time.
"To be honest, I feel like we can compete with any team in the Big 12," Jenkins noted. "That was the same instance last year. We just didn't execute basically and I feel like that's the biggest thing with this year is execution"
As he heads into his sophomore year, Jenkins is focused on refining his skills, especially in pass protection and leadership. He's ready to take on an expanded role and help drive the Cougars forward.