Players to Watch: Houston Cougars Reload Under Willie Fritz in 2025
The Houston Cougars are entering a pivotal 2025 college football season with renewed energy under head coach Willie Fritz. After a rocky offensive campaign in 2024, the Cougars are looking to rebound, and a revamped roster offers plenty of intrigue. From high-profile transfers to potential breakout stars, here are the players to keep your eyes on this fall.
Conner Weigman, Quarterback
All eyes will be on former Texas A&M standout Conner Weigman, a former 5-star recruit tasked with resurrecting one of the worst offenses in the FBS last season. Weigman threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns across 13 career starts in College Station. Now, reunited with offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, his new mentor from the Tulane days, Weigman is expected to bring both leadership and firepower to a Houston offense that ranked 132nd nationally in scoring last season.
Dean Connors, Running Back
One of the most versatile weapons on the roster, Rice transfer Dean Connors arrives with a reputation for reliability and production. A multi-role threat, Connors will share snaps with returning rusher Re’Shaun Sanford II but is expected to play a pivotal role in both the running and passing game. His experience and flexibility give Houston a dynamic option out of the backfield.
Tanner Koziol, Tight End
At 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, Ball State transfer Tanner Koziol is impossible to miss—and hard to stop. He brings soft hands and big-play ability after recording 94 catches for 839 yards and eight touchdowns last season. His presence in the middle of the field could be a game-changer for a team desperate for offensive production.
Brandon Mack II & Eddie Walls III, Defensive Ends
With only four returning defensive starters, Houston’s pass rush will be critical. Brandon Mack II, back for another year after tallying three sacks in 2024, is expected to set the tone. Joining him is Eddie Walls III, a transfer from FIU who recorded five sacks and 40 quarterback pressures last season. The duo gives new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, who brings an aggressive, physical scheme from Florida, plenty to work with on the edge.
Latrell McCutchin Sr., Cornerback
Following the late-spring departure of star cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, the spotlight shifts to Latrell McCutchin Sr. The veteran defensive back will be asked to anchor a secondary that lost two key playmakers. His experience and coverage skills make him a cornerstone of a rebuilding unit.
Jesus Machado, Linebacker
After leading Tulane in tackles in 2023, Jesus Machado sat out last season due to a knee injury. Now healthy, he’s expected to start at linebacker and bring much-needed stability to the heart of the Cougars’ defense. His return is vital for a unit that’s otherwise thin on proven depth.
Keisean Henderson, Future Star
While Henderson won’t suit up this fall, Houston fans should keep tabs on the 2026 quarterback commit Keisean Henderson. Ranked No. 17 in ESPN’s 2026 rankings, the Spring Creek native has already turned down heavy interest from national powers including Alabama and Ohio State. While he remains a developmental prospect, his athleticism and long-term potential make him a key piece of Fritz’s rebuilding efforts.
With a reloaded roster and clear impact players on both sides of the ball, the Cougars are poised for a turnaround season. Whether it leads to bowl eligibility will depend on how quickly this new cast gels—but the talent is there to surprise.