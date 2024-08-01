2026 Houston commit Keisean Henderson has star rating reclassified
Houston commit Keisean Henderson got a major reclassification to his star rating this week. The Spring (Texas) Legacy the School of Sport Sciences elite quarterback was confirmed as a five-star, according to 247Sports. He became the Cougars first top athlete since Ed Oliver in 2015.
Henderson's commitment is a significant achievement for head coach Willie Fritz, as he's one of the top players nationally in the class of 2026. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, the Texan is a highly regarded two-way athlete and top QB in the country.
Henderson had offers from several prestigious programs, including Baylor, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Penn State. However, he chose Houston, citing a sense of family and the opportunity to stay home as major factors. He also emphasized his strong relationships with coach Fritz and coach Bell, noting that Bell had initially offered him a chance to play quarterback at Baylor.
Henderson's sophomore season was impressive, with over 1,500 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, achieving a 63.3% completion rate. Beyond traditional football, Henderson has also excelled in 7-on-7 tournaments, gaining recognition for his play at wide receiver and safety. His athletic prowess, highlighted by his vertical leap and acrobatic catches, has earned him top-performer honors in numerous competitions.
Gabe Brooks from 247Sports praised Henderson's versatility, noting his potential to play multiple positions at the collegiate level. Despite some limitations in his testing data, Brooks believes Henderson's athletic ceiling is highest at quarterback. Brooks highlighted Henderson's downfield arm strength, ability to make throws on the run, and potential to excel as a dual-threat quarterback.
Henderson's commitment to Houston is a testament to his talent and the strong recruiting efforts of coach Fritz and his staff. As Henderson continues to develop, he has the potential to become a standout player for the Cougars, bringing a unique skill set and high upside to the quarterback position.