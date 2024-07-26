Donovan Smith excited for Willie Fritz's debut season in Houston
Donovan Smith might surprise a few critics in the Big 12 this year. The senior Houston QB remains confident despite the departure of key receivers Matthew Golden and Sam Brown during the offseason, and expressing excitement about the talent within a Willie Fritz and Kevin Barbay-led offense. He has even noticed differences in the short time the former Tulane coach has been with the Cougars.
"He's a great dude. He's kind of old school," Smith said about Fritz to Andy Yanez fromPawd Slama Jama. "He definitely is a man that doesn't believe in us just being football players. He believes in us being academic weapons as well."
Smith’s decision to stay at Houston, even after a coaching change, speaks volumes about his commitment and belief in the new coaching staff. He appreciates their family-oriented approach and clear communication of expectations. This stability and mutual fit have bolstered his resolve to lead the team effectively.
Smith is dedicated to building chemistry with his receivers, emphasizing the importance of off-field interactions, such as playing video games together. He also ensures extra practice time to improve timing and rerun plays, reinforcing his role as a team leader. His teammates have noticed significant improvements in his game, particularly in his mindset, speed, strength, and overall versatility.
For Houston to exceed expectations this season, Smith’s development into a next-level quarterback is crucial. Despite a challenging prediction from Las Vegas oddsmakers and a low preseason media poll ranking, Smith's dual-threat capabilities offer hope. After surgery on his throwing shoulder, he spent the spring focusing on mental preparation, studying defenses, and perfecting plays.
Smith's increased confidence in understanding and executing plays aligns with the new offense's demands. He will have the autonomy to change plays at the line of scrimmage, a responsibility he welcomes. This adaptability not only suits his game but also prepares him for the next level. A fully realized Smith could significantly impact the Cougars' fortunes this season.