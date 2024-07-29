Former Houston coach Dana Holgorsen targeted by Big 12 rival, per report
The 2024 college football season is just one month away, promising significant changes with extensive conference realignments shaking up the sport. One team looking to rebound is TCU, which aims to recover from a disappointing 5-7 record in 2023 following their College Football Playoff run two years ago.
The Horned Frogs are reportedly targeting former Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen for a consultant role, as reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. This potential addition could provide a much-needed boost to TCU’s coaching staff. Holgorsen’s last stint ended on November 26, 2023, when Houston parted ways with him after five seasons.
Holgorsen’s coaching career includes eight seasons with West Virginia before heading to H-Town, where he compiled a 61-41 record. He put together a 31-28 record and three bowl game appearances while coaching the Cougars. However, his tenure at Houston ended on a sour note with a 4-8 record in their inaugural Big 12 season, leading to his dismissal after a three-game losing streak.
TCU’s head coach, Sonny Dykes, has been active in restructuring the coaching staff this offseason. Andy Avalos has been brought in as the new offensive coordinator, while Kendal Briles is set for his second season in the same role. The addition of Holgorsen, with his extensive experience and strategic insight, could be pivotal for TCU’s aspirations.
Holgorsen’s potential role at TCU also comes with financial implications. Houston owes him $14.8 million in buyout money, although a mitigation clause could reduce this amount if he secures another job. As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Holgorsen's status to see if these changes can lead them to a successful comeback.
Interestingly, TCU is scheduled to host Houston on October 4 in a Big 12 clash, which could see Holgorsen facing his former team.