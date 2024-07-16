Houston linebacker Corey Platt Jr. out for the season
University of Houston linebacker Corey Platt Jr. will miss the upcoming season due to a torn Achilles tendon, per an announcement by Willie Fritz.
Platt, a transfer from Tulane, suffered this injury during a post-spring workout. This setback is particularly disheartening as it comes less than a year after he tore his Achilles in the other leg during Tulane’s season opener last year.
When Fritz transitioned from leading the Tulane Green Wave to the Houston Cougars this offseason, he brought along three notable transfers, including Platt who was a strong asset in the spring. Unfortunately, Fritz disclosed during the Big 12 Media Days that Platt would not be able to participate this season due to the recent injury.
Houston's Willie Fritz aims for recruiting turnaround with Cougars in 2024
The injury is a significant blow for Platt, who had already endured the grueling recovery process once before. An Achilles tear typically requires a recovery period of nine to twelve months, making this second injury a daunting challenge both mentally and physically. Platt's journey from rehabilitation back to the field will be arduous, given the severity of such an injury.
During his time at Tulane under Fritz, Platt played in 15 games over three seasons, recording 40 tackles, including three for a loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense. Despite appearing in just one game last season, he made a notable impact with 15 tackles and a sack against South Alabama. Prior to his injury, Platt was slated to start for the Cougars, highlighting the loss felt by the team for the upcoming season.