Houston reportedly ceases "Bayou Bucket" rivalry after 2025; adds two FCS schools
The Houston Cougars have reportedly updated their future football schedule with the Rice Owls and added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents, as reported by FBSchedules.com. It was announced last year that Houston and Rice had extended their "Bayou Bucket" football series through the 2027 season.
The original contract scheduled games at Houston on September 14, 2024, and September 19, 2026, and at Rice on September 13, 2025, and September 11, 2027. The series is set to commence this fall, with Houston hosting Rice at TDECU Stadium on September 7, 2024.
However, an amendment to the contract, obtained from the University of Houston via a public records request, reveals changes to the series. The 2025 game at Rice Stadium has been moved up to September 6, 2025. Additionally, the 2026 and 2027 games have been canceled, with neither school incurring a penalty fee. Despite this, Houston will pay Rice a $50,000 guarantee for the upcoming game at TDECU Stadium, up from the original $30,000.
The Houston-Rice rivalry dates back to 1971. The two universities, separated by just five miles, have played 45 times, with Houston leading the series 33-12. The Cougars had won seven consecutive games until a double-overtime loss to the Owls last season.
To fill the gaps left by the canceled games, Houston has scheduled matches against two FCS opponents. The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks from the Southland Conference will visit TDECU Stadium on August 30, 2025. Houston will pay Stephen F. Austin a $400,000 guarantee for the game. This addition completes Houston's non-conference schedule for 2025, which also includes a trip to Oregon State on September 27.
Additionally, Houston has scheduled a home game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on September 11, 2027, with a $425,000 guarantee. Houston's 2027 season opener is against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium on September 4, and they will host the Georgia Southern Eagles on September 18, 2027. These updates ensure a competitive and engaging future schedule for the Houston football team.