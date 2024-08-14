Houston running back Tony Mathis Jr. out for season with torn ACL
The Houston Cougars were expected to enter the 2024 season with high hopes for a strong running back corps, but those plans were disrupted by a significant setback.
On August 7, running back Tony Mathis Jr. reportedly suffered a torn ACL during practice, which he later confirmed on Instagram as a non-contact injury. The West Virginia transfer played an essential role in the Cougars' inaugural Big 12 season. Over 10 games, he amassed 170 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Though his production was inconsistent, he found a groove again in November, contributing to Houston’s offense both on the ground and through the air, with 11 receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Mathis' injury leaves a void in Houston's backfield, which will now rely heavily on true sophomore Parker Jenkins and fifth-year junior Stacy Sneed. Jenkins led the team in rushing yards in 2023 with 464 yards and three touchdowns, while Sneed, who was the team's leading rusher in 2022, saw his production dip last season to 282 yards. With Mathis out, there is an opportunity for Re’Shaun Sanford II, who missed the 2023 season due to injury, to step up and make an impact.
Despite this setback, the Cougars are looking to start their season strong against UNLV on August 31. The development of the running game will be crucial as they navigate their second season in the Big 12.