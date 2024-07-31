Houston's Jonah Wilson says WR room is better physically and mentally with new staff
Jonah Wilson’s journey to greatness has been marked by patience and resilience. A highly-touted four-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, Wilson joined Houston as one of the top prospects. However, his freshman season was marred by injuries, limiting him to just three games and 45 snaps. Severe knee tendinitis and a slightly torn patellar tendon necessitated offseason surgery, sidelining him from spring practice.
Reflecting on the challenging season, Wilson expressed his frustration at not being able to contribute to his team. Despite the pain, he pushed through practices, only to be constantly hindered by his condition.
A significant growth spurt was identified as the cause of his persistent discomfort, affecting not just his knees but also his elbows, ankles, and hips. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Wilson was often confused and demoralized by the inexplicable pain.
Despite these setbacks, Wilson made notable contributions on special teams and eventually broke into the wide receiver rotation in the season’s final month. His standout moment came when he caught a 60-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State. Thanks to the NCAA’s four-game redshirt rule, he preserved his year of eligibility.
Now fully recovered, Wilson is entering preseason camp with a renewed outlook and determination. With significant changes in the Cougars' receiving corps, Wilson is poised to compete for a major role. He also see better opportunities with Coach Willie Fritz.
“It’s been great... they came in and got us a lot more confident, Wilson told Pawd Slama Jama about Fritz and his staff. "They got us a whole lot more better physically, mentally.”
The departures of key receivers Sam Brown, Matthew Golden, and Mikal Harrison-Pilot have opened opportunities, and Wilson is ready to seize them alongside returners Joseph Manjack IV and Stephon Johnson. New additions from the transfer portal, including Mekhi Mews, Devan Williams, and Marquis Shoulders, further strengthens the competition in Houston.
Quarterback Donovan Smith has high expectations for Wilson, recognizing his eagerness to prove himself. Wilson shares this enthusiasm, driven by the Cougars’ disappointing 4-8 record and their low ranking in the Big 12’s preseason poll. With a chip on their shoulders, Wilson and his teammates are focused on making a strong impression this season.