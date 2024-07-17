Houston's Willie Fritz named on top newcomers list for College Football in 2024
In a recent article by 247Sports’ Carter Bahns, Houston’s Willie Fritz earned a spot on the Top 10 list of the most exciting Power Five head coaching debuts for the 2024 season. The former Tulane coach secured the No. 7 position on Bahns' list, ranking ahead of a few newcomers like Indiana's Curt Cignetti.
Houston decided to part ways with Dana Holgorsen after a challenging five-year tenure, particularly struggling in their first year within the Big 12 Conference. Under Holgorsen, the Cougars faced a tough transition, prompting the need for a fresh start. Enter Willie Fritz, a coach with a reputation for building programs. With strategic additions from the transfer portal and high school recruits, Fritz is poised to lead Houston through a significant rebuilding phase.
“The first year as a power conference member came with its growing pains, but Houston hit the reset button with its coaching change and now appears poised to capitalize on its massive upside in the Big 12,” Bahns said. “It will take time, but Willie Fritz is the caliber of coach who can turn the Cougars into a perennial conference championship contender. He already took Tulane to the pinnacle of the Group of Five ranks, and with even more resources, a bigger stage and the recruiting soil that comes with the Houston job, Fritz has everything he needs to trigger the Cougars’ breakout.”
Willie Fritz brings "Field of Dreams" approach toward future in Houston
The upcoming season presents a fresh chapter for the Cougars as they prepare to open against UNLV on Saturday, August 31. Expectations are high as Fritz brings renewed optimism and a strategic vision to rejuvenate Houston's football program, aiming to make an impactful debut in the competitive landscape of the Big 12.