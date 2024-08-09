Oklahoma will feature 1940's throwback uniforms against Houston on Sept. 7
Oklahoma football is set to debut new alternate uniforms when they host Houston on September 7. These uniforms pay homage to the era between 1946 and 1956, a period when the Sooners were a dominant force in college football under legendary coach Bud Wilkinson. The new throwbacks closely resemble the "Sooner Legacy" uniforms, which were last worn in 2003.
The design of the uniform includes distinctive crimson striping along the sides of the white pants and on the top of the logo-free white helmet. This minimalist and classic look is a nod to the tradition and history in Norman, particularly during the era and part of the 100th-year celebration of the Gaylord Family.
Alongside the introduction of the new throwback uniforms, Oklahoma announced that it is retiring its "Rough Riders" alternate uniforms which featured a unique wood-grain design, were first introduced in 2014 and became a staple, with the Sooners wearing them at least once every season since. However, the Sooners' anthracite-colored "Unity" alternate uniform, which debuted in 2022, remains part of the team's wardrobe and is expected to make an appearance during the 2024 season.
The game against Houston is set to kick off at 6:45 p.m. on September 7 on the SEC Network. These two schools last played during the 2019 season and the Sooners have a 3-1 series record going back to 1981.