Stephon Johnson prepping for breakout year in Houston
Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. wanted to be closer to home and he's starting feel more comfortable heading into the 2024 season.
The Oklahoma State transfer came to play for Dana Holgorsen, but feels different vibes with Willie Fritz on board for the Cougars. He admitted last year that coming to Houston was a decision he made with his family. Johnson felt like it was the best thing for his future. It has taken time for him to become accustomed to a different environment, but he's hitting his stride at the right time. He recently talked about his growth and bond within the receiver room.
“We fun. We real loving," Johnson told Andy Yanez from Pawd Slama Jama. "We treat everybody like brothers. Nobody feels like they’re bigger than one another cause we’re not and nobody feels like they’ve done enough.“
Johnson is thankful for the opportunity to be in Houston with Fritz, who brings new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay into the mix. He comes from Mississippi State where he held a similar title. This is his tenth school and his fourth within Power Four football since 2005.
As a steady workhorse, Johnson has averaged 14.3 yards per catch over the past two years both at Houston and OSU. He even hauled in three touchdowns during his first year with the Cougars.
Houston is setting up for year two the Big 12. They open their 2024 season against UNLV on Saturday, August 31.