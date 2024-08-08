What Dana Holgorsen said about his coaching future after exiting Houston
Former University of Houston head football coach Dana Holgorsen has not ruled out a return to head coaching, despite his recent transition into a consultant role on Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff at TCU.
Holgorsen, 53, who was dismissed from UH last November, spoke with a group of reporters in Fort Worth, revealing that he remains open to future head coaching opportunities. “I don’t know. We’ll see,” Holgorsen said via the Houston Chronicle, reflecting on his coaching future. “There are no doors that are shut. There’s a lot going on.”
Holgorsen's new role at TCU marks the first time since 2011 that he has not been a head coach. Before leading teams from the sidelines, he served as an offensive coordinator or position coach for nearly two decades. His career has been marked by his desire to be deeply involved in the sport. As he puts it, "We’re ball coaches. We coach. We want to be around it." Despite his enthusiasm for coaching, Holgorsen acknowledges that the head coaching positions he desires are few and far between. "Those jobs are hard. Those are primarily CEO-type jobs," he explained.
At TCU, Holgorsen will be focusing on assisting the defense with weekly breakdowns of opposing offenses, leveraging his extensive experience to aid the Horned Frogs. His decision to join TCU was influenced by his long-standing relationship with Sonny Dykes, and he noted that he had visited several other schools before committing to this position.
The financial considerations also play a role in Holgorsen's decision to stay in football. A mitigation clause in his buyout from UH, where he is owed $14.8 million, requires him to seek employment. This clause has kept him in the coaching world, albeit in a less demanding role. However, Holgorsen seems content with this transition, noting that the reduced stress has improved his physical well-being. "Look better, feel better," he said, expressing his satisfaction with the current state of his life.
With no game-day responsibilities, Holgorsen is looking forward to a new experience this season: tailgating and enjoying Saturdays in a way he hasn’t for 32 years. As he steps back from the pressures of head coaching, he remains open to the possibilities the future may hold, but for now, he is focused on helping TCU succeed.