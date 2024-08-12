What Houston football players said about Guardian Caps and the future impacts
Demetrius Hunter knows firsthand the physical demands of football, particularly in the trenches where helmet contact is constant. The Houston Cougars center estimates he butts heads around 500 times during any given practice.
This level of contact underscores the importance of player safety, a priority reflected in the team’s adoption of Guardian Caps, soft-shell helmet covers designed to reduce the risk of head injuries.
“Being in the trenches, we’re making contact every play,” Hunter told the Houston Chronicle. “Having that extra padding is about safety, that get-out-of-jail free card.”
The caps are one of the best scientific advances in football in decades. The need to reduce the severity of head injuries has been a topic at the forefront since the NFL's major concussion settlement with former players.
“We work everything full speed. Nothing is a walk-through in practice,” Hunter added. “Coach might say, ‘OK, we’re going 75% to 80%, but on the offensive line, there is no half nothing.
Guardian Caps, now a requirement for position groups with frequent head contact, including offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends, provide an extra layer of protection. These caps have been widely adopted, with more than 500 colleges, including Houston, integrating them into their practices. The NFL's decision to allow Guardian Caps in regular-season games further emphasizes their effectiveness, with data showing a 50% reduction in concussions among players who wear them.
Players like Hunter and his teammate Torren El-Coppage, who suffered a concussion in the past, appreciate the added safety.
“Around this time last year, I had a concussion in camp,” El-Coppage said. “I’ve been doing the same amount of banging, but I definitely feel more protected.”
For them, the Guardian Caps offer peace of mind, knowing they have an additional measure to protect against the long-term risks associated with repeated head trauma, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
The caps puts players minds at ease and given the physical nature of the sport, it allows them to focus on playing what they love with fewer worries about future health issues. A win-win to many involved in the game.