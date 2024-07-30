Willie Fritz and Houston approach 2024 football season with renewed optimism
Houston football is set to embark on its second year in the Big 12 and its first under head coach Willie Fritz. The 2024 season will be a significant test for the Cougars, who finished 2-7 in conference play and 4-8 overall last year. Their schedule features a mix of tough opponents, tactical opportunities, and key rivalries.
The Cougars open their non-conference slate against UNLV on August 31, aiming to establish a positive momentum. Coach Fritz plans to use the initial games to finalize the team rotation and gauge the squad’s readiness. He acknowledges that real games are crucial for understanding the team, despite the benefits of spring ball and summer workouts.
Houston faces a major challenge early in the season with a trip to Norman to play Oklahoma on September 7. Following that, they return home to contest the "Bayou Bucket" against Rice, hoping to avenge a narrow double-overtime loss from 2023. The schedule continues with a mix of familiar and first-time opponents, including Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas, Utah, Kansas State, Arizona, Baylor, and BYU.
Senior quarterback Donovan Smith returns for his second year, having ranked in the top 25 nationally last season. Smith emphasizes continuous improvement and strong communication with his offensive line as keys to his success.
The 6-foot-5 signal-caller underwent surgery for a labrum injury in his throwing shoulder after last season. That kept UH’s quarterback out of spring practices, but he still used the time to get better. Smith would stand behind the quarterbacks on most offensive plays, almost like a friendly ghost QB, and go through the defenses in front of him, running through all his checks in his mind.
Fritz, who was appointed in December, brings extensive experience and a clear vision for the team. He stresses the importance of mutual trust and adapting to the university’s unique environment. After 31 years moving up the ranks of college coaching 63-year-old was given his his first job at a Power Five school. As the Cougars prepare for their season opener, they aim to build depth and cohesion to succeed in the competitive Big 12.