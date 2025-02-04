Report: Houston to face ‘Coach Prime,’ Colorado in 2025 Big 12 football opener
Although the kickoff time has yet to be announced, there will be a “Prime” time feel to Houston’s Big 12 Conference football opener.
According to a post on X from Yahoo Sports college football reporter Ross Dellenger, the Cougars will face Colorado, coached by Deion Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime,” on Saturday, Sept. 13. Dellenger cited several sources in saying that matchup will take place.
On Tuesday, for the first time ever, the Big 12 will reveal the 2025 football schedule with a nationally televised broadcast. It will be held at 10 a.m. Central time, and be featured on ESPNU, FS2 and truTV, while also being streamed on Max and ESPN+.
Colorado will be in its third season under Sanders, who is having to replace both his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. After not going bowling in Deion Sanders’ first season with the Buffaloes, Colorado qualified for the Alamo Bowl before losing to fellow conference rival BYU.
Willie Fritz adds one of his former players to his Houston football coaching staff
Ironically, in the same post Dellenger made on X, the Buffaloes will have a rematch with the Cougars on Sept. 27 in Boulder.
Houston already announced its three non-conference opponents. The Cougars open the season Aug. 30 at home against Stephen F. Austin, and will go to crosstown rival Rice on Sept. 6 and travel to Oregon State on Sept. 27.
Houston lands 5-star quarterback in college football transfer portal
The Cougars’ Big 12 home opponents include Colorado, Arizona, Texas Tech, TCU and West Virginia, and they will travel to Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and UCF.
But on Tuesday, fans will know for sure when Houston will officially play its other Big 12 games.