Six-day window exercised for Houston-Utah matchup
The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and FOX will use a six-day window to determine the kickoff time and network for the University of Houston's Homecoming game against Utah, set for Saturday, Oct. 26, at TDECU Stadium.This decision allows the networks flexibility in selecting the most appealing games to broadcast after the outcomes of the games on Oct. 19 are known. The official announcement regarding the game time and network is expected by this Sunday.
This highly anticipated matchup will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Houston and Utah, with the Cougars holding a 4-0 record in their previous encounters. The last time the two teams met was on Sept. 23, 1978, making this the first meeting in over four decades. The stakes are high for Houston, as they could play the role as a spoiler. Utah just lost QB Cam Rising for the season and will rely heavily on true freshman Isaac Wilson.
In recent years, the Cougars have been particularly successful, winning 13 of their last 20 Homecoming matchups since 2004. The team will be looking to build on that momentum and maintain its perfect record against Utah in front of a home crowd.
Before the Utah game, Houston will wrap up a two-game road trip with a matchup against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, which will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Jayhawks are away from Lawrence this season while construction continues on a new stadium. This contest will provide a critical test for the Cougars as they prepare for their Homecoming showdown the following week.