Tanner Koziol: From Ball State Beast to College Football 26-Star — And Now Houston’s Secret Weapon
When gamers across the country booted up the long-awaited College Football 26, they might’ve been surprised to find the No. 2-rated tight end isn’t donning a Big Ten or SEC jersey. Instead, he’s wearing Cougar red.
Meet Tanner Koziol — the 6-foot-7, 240-pound transfer tight end from Ball State who just might be the most exciting new name in Houston Cougars football, both on the field and in the virtual arena.
Koziol's dominance in the video game isn't just hype. With a 92 overall rating, he ranks just behind Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers. His standout video game traits? Agility, speed, stamina, and a knack for breaking tackles — all drawn from real-world stats. Koziol led all FBS tight ends with 22 contested catches in 2024. His catching in traffic is rated 97, and his general catching sits at 94.
“It’s surreal,” Koziol told Chron. “We grew up playing these games, and now I’m in it. I’m still a kid at heart — but now I’m doing it at a high level.”
The stats back him up. Koziol was the first tight end to lead Ball State in receptions since 1989. Last season, he shattered school records with 94 receptions for 839 yards, part of a career total of 163 catches, 1,507 yards, and 18 touchdowns. His production made him one of the most sought-after tight ends in the spring transfer portal, with ESPN ranking him No. 17 overall.
Despite a brief spring stint at Wisconsin, Koziol ultimately landed at Houston, a team in desperate need of offensive firepower. The Cougars ranked 128th in passing offense and dead last — 132nd — in scoring last year. Koziol may be arriving just in time to flip the script.
Teammates are already taking notice. Wide receiver Stephon Johnson admitted he hadn’t seen Koziol in action until summer workouts. “I was like, ‘Wow, he is that good,’” Johnson said.
Off the field, the video game fandom is real. Koziol says his DMs are full of messages from players raving about his performance in their virtual seasons — including some who claim he’s putting up 400-yard, 4-touchdown games.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “People are learning about players from different schools just because of the game. It helps us get seen.”
Of course, digital dominance doesn’t always translate to on-field results. Just ask Texas tight end Amari Niblack, who underwhelmed last season after transferring from Alabama despite high ratings in College Football 25.
But Koziol's NFL potential is real. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he has the size, production, and potential to be a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft — especially if he sharpens his route-running and blocking in the Big 12.
Until then, Koziol is content being both a playmaker and a digital icon — and Cougar fans are hoping this video game legend becomes a real-life hero this fall.