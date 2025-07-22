Top 5 Houston Cougars Football Players to Watch in 2025
The Houston Cougars head into the 2025 season looking to turn the corner in Year 2 under head coach Willie Fritz. After an abysmal offensive campaign in 2024 — ranked 128th in total yards and dead last in points per game among FBS teams — the Cougars need their key players to shine if they hope to reach a bowl game. Despite offensive woes, the defense showed real promise, finishing in the top 25 in total yards allowed. With several promising returners and newcomers, here are the Top 5 Houston players poised to define the 2025 season.
1. QB Conner Weigman – The Make-or-Break Star
The former five-star recruit and Texas A&M transfer is now the face of the program. Injuries derailed his career in College Station, but Weigman brings solid experience: 2,694 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and a 60% completion rate across 15 games. Now fully healthy, he’ll operate in a new system crafted by offensive coordinator Slade Nagle — one that turned Tulane’s Michael Pratt into an NFL hopeful. If Weigman finds rhythm and durability, Houston’s stagnant offense could finally come to life.
2. WR Stephon Johnson – The Silent Weapon
Last season’s leading receiver returns after posting modest numbers — 32 catches, 402 yards, and 2 touchdowns — on a struggling offense. Johnson’s ability to stretch the field was evident late in the year, with three straight 50+ yard games and a team-high 14 first-down receptions. With Weigman now under center, Johnson could become one of the Big 12’s breakout receivers.
3. LT David Ndukwe – The Protector
A critical anchor on the offensive line, Ndukwe is back for his senior season. At 6'6", 325 pounds, he’s Houston’s most dependable pass-blocker. His 81.8 PFF grade in pass protection ranked second on the team last year, and he allowed just one sack in 277 dropbacks. With an inexperienced offensive unit around him, Ndukwe’s performance will be essential in keeping Weigman upright and healthy.
4. LB Jesus Machado – The Enforcer Returns
After transferring from Tulane and missing the 2024 season due to injury, Machado is finally set to make his impact in a Houston uniform. He brings toughness and experience: 150 total tackles over four seasons at Tulane, including a 98-tackle campaign in 2023. If he returns to form, he’ll give Houston’s already strong defense a much-needed edge in the middle.
5. CB Latrell McCutchin Jr. – The Defensive Backbone
After transferring from USC and sitting out a year, McCutchin started all 12 games in 2024 and proved his worth. He recorded 37 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and a blocked kick, while earning an 80.9 special teams grade — eighth-best in the Big 12. With Jeremiah Wilson gone, McCutchin becomes the leader of a secondary that already ranked 28th nationally in pass defense.
Honorable Mentions:
DE Eddie Walls III: The FIU transfer had 5 sacks in 2024 and could give the Cougars a true edge threat.
RB Re’Shaun Sanford II: A promising returning starter who adds balance to the offense.
C Demetrius Hunter: The only other returning starter on the offensive line alongside Ndukwe.
If the Cougars can capitalize on this mix of veteran talent and fresh opportunity, they could go from a bottom-tier Big 12 offense to one of the league’s surprise stories. But it all hinges on these top players staying healthy — and stepping up.