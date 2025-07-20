University of Houston Adamant on the “Luv Ya Blue” Uniform Despite NFL’s Cease-and-Desist Warning
By Haider Abbas
The University of Houston is caught in a huge dilemma as they have been asked by the NFL not to use their blue jersey or else face legal proceedings. However, despite warnings, the University of Houston will continue to rotate their "Luv Ya Blue" uniform.
The blue jersey was first introduced at the start of the 2023 season as a tribute to the city’s original NFL team, the Houston Oilers. It features red and white stripes on the sleeves and is paired with a white helmet. Though it was supposed to be a casual appearance, the fans demanded it be permanently inserted into the Cougars' uniform rotation, with some fans calling it the “best jersey in UH history.”
The NFL, however, believes that the uniforms are a copy of the iconic Houston Oilers uniforms from the late 1970s and sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Cougars in October. “The Houston Cougars’ attempt to free ride on the popularity of the NFL and the club violates the intellectual property rights of the NFL and (Tennessee) Titans,” said the letter.
And it’s kind of true as well, as the “Luv Ya Blue” uniforms are very reminiscent of the old Oilers uniforms. The new uniforms, which have been planned to be worn by all of their athletic teams, use a shade close to Columbia Blue, which is associated with the Oilers' uniforms. There are also the red linings in the white script and numbers, along with the similar fonts and stripes on the sleeves.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Athletic Director Chris Pezman said that a new design was developed in response to the NFL’s letter. The new design included changes to several elements, including the stripes on the sleeves. However, there was no change in the colors, which is the biggest similarity to the old Oilers uniforms and the main objection by the NFL.
There are still some disputes over the use of the color combo that the NFL is claiming ownership of. Though the combination of light blue, red, and white is associated with the Oilers, it has also been associated with the Houston Police Department for decades. It is tied to the city long before the Oilers and is informally called H-Town Blue. According to Pezman, there are also more than 10 schools in the city that use the same color scheme.
Houston has already told the NFL that they would be adding the “Luv Ya Blue” uniforms to their rotation. It is yet to be seen whether the NFL will let them use it after the changes, or if they will now sue the Cougars for intellectual property theft.