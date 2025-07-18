University of Houston Secures Another Lone-Star 4-Star Athlete
Houston has secured another future superstar in the shape of Paris Melvin. Houston Cy Springs four-star athlete Paris Melvin announced on Thursday that he has committed to Houston. He chose the Cougars over more than 15 other reported offers, including finalists Ole Miss and Baylor.
Melvin is a 6-foot, 170-pound athlete and is the No. 253 overall prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 13 athlete in the 2026 cycle and the No. 34 player in Texas.
As a junior, Melvin ran the ball 147 times for 1,091 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also hauled in 350 receiving yards in 2024. On defense, Melvin recorded 13 tackles, one interception, and four deflections.
The Cougars have been busy with their recruitment for the 2025 season, securing their 13th commitment of the cycle. Willie Fritz and Co. will be delighted by the addition of Melvin following the signing of five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson.
Of the last 12 commitments the Cougars have made, 10 have come from the state of Texas, highlighting the team’s focus on developing and prioritizing local talent. Melvin’s commitment to the Cougars has elevated UH’s status on the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, pushing them up to the No. 54 class nationally and the No. 9 group in the Big 12.