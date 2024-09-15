WATCH: Houston's Donovan Smith 37-yard touchdown run vs. Rice
Houston's dominant performance in the Bayou Bucket Classic against Rice was highlighted by the Cougars' commanding 26-0 lead, capped by a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Donovan Smith in the third quarter. Smith’s score, which came after a relentless drive by Houston, showcased the team's physicality and control over the game.
The Cougars' offensive line created a clear path, allowing Smith to bulldoze his way into the end zone, solidifying their grip on the game. Houston’s defense also played a crucial role, continuously stifling Rice’s offense and preventing them from finding any rhythm.
With Houston up 26-0, Smith continued to shine, adding another touchdown with 7:10 left in the third quarter. This 37-yard score extended the Cougars' lead to 33-0, further asserting their dominance in the rivalry game. Smith's second touchdown was a testament to his versatility and determination as he found a way to punch the ball into the end zone once again. The Cougars' offense, led by Smith, displayed excellent execution, taking advantage of Rice’s defensive lapses and capitalizing on every opportunity.
Houston’s overwhelming 33-0 lead emphasized their superiority on both sides of the ball, with Smith at the center of their offensive onslaught. The Cougars’ defense continued to shut down Rice, maintaining a suffocating presence throughout the game.
Houston’s commanding performance in the Bayou Bucket Classic not only highlighted their rivalry dominance but also showcased Smith’s leadership and playmaking ability as the Cougars' quarterback.