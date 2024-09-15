WATCH: Houston's Donovan Smith 44-yard TD pass to Stephon Johnson vs. Rice
In the Bayou Bucket Classic, the Houston Cougars surged to an early 14-0 lead over the Rice Owls with two explosive plays. The first came when running back Stacy Sneed electrified the crowd with a 65-yard touchdown run, showcasing his speed and agility as he navigated through the defense for the score. Moments later, Mekhi Mews extended Houston’s advantage with a stunning 75-yard punt return touchdown, weaving through would-be tacklers and turning the momentum firmly in Houston's favor.
Houston’s dominance continued as they capitalized on their offensive prowess. Before halftime, quarterback Donovan Smith connected with wide receiver Stephon Johnson on a 44-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 20-0. Johnson made a brilliant catch and sprinted down the sideline, leaving defenders trailing behind. However, the Cougars failed to convert the extra point, missing an opportunity to add another point to their commanding lead.
The Cougars' explosive plays highlighted their big-play ability and underscored their determination to reclaim the Bayou Bucket trophy. Sneed’s long run and Mews’ electrifying punt return stunned Rice early, putting the Owls on their heels and setting the tone for the first half.
Houston’s defense also played a crucial role, shutting down Rice’s offense and giving the Cougars multiple opportunities to score. By halftime, Houston’s lead had grown significantly, demonstrating their offensive versatility and defensive strength, and putting them in prime position to secure a rivalry win over their cross-town foes.