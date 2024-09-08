WATCH: Houston's Donovan Smith 44-yard TD strike to Joseph Manjack IV vs. Oklahoma
The Houston Cougars came into the game underdogs against the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners, but aren't playing like it. After pulling within 12 points at halftime, UH QB Donovan Smith found a wide open Joseph Manjack IV to put the Cougars within two points, 14-12, with 13:15 in the third quarter. The first touchdown for Houston on the night.
Smith and the Cougars are looking to pull off the upset, which would be huge for Willie Fritz in his young UH tenure. The senior signal caller has completed 13-of-14 passes for 166 yards thus far midway through the third quarter.
This is a much different performance from last week's loss to UNLV. Oklahoma's Brett Venables told his team about Fritz’s track record this week and let it be known this was a trap game. “Coach Fritz's teams are 10-0 the last two years in true road games. So, he knows how to win on the road... His staff is known for being well-coached and extremely disciplined,” Venables noted, highlighting Fritz’s ability to prepare his team for hostile environments.
Houston vs. Oklahoma is currently on the SEC Network.