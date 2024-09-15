WATCH: Houston's Mekhi Mews 75-yard punt return for TD vs. Rice
In the annual Bayou Bucket Classic between Houston and Rice, the Cougars struck first with an explosive play that set the tone early in the game. Houston took a 7-0 lead when running back Stacy Sneed broke free for a stunning 65-yard rushing touchdown. Sneed's speed and vision were on full display as he found a gap in the Rice defense, outrunning defenders to the end zone. The score ignited the Houston sideline and energized the Cougars' fans, giving them an early advantage in this heated rivalry game.
Houston’s momentum didn’t stop there. Less than two minutes after Sneed’s electrifying run, the Cougars extended their lead in spectacular fashion with a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown by Mekhi Mews. The speedy specialist evaded multiple Rice tacklers with quick cuts and impressive acceleration, weaving his way down the field untouched. This dynamic play pushed the Cougars’ lead to 14-0, putting Rice on their heels early and showcasing Houston's ability to score in all phases of the game.
These back-to-back explosive plays underscored Houston’s dominance and set the tone for the Bayou Bucket Classic. The early lead not only highlighted the Cougars’ offensive firepower but also their special teams prowess, creating a daunting challenge for Rice to overcome. With the Cougars firing on all cylinders, Houston’s quick scoring outburst gave them a commanding edge in the opening moments of the game, putting Rice in a difficult position as they sought to respond to the Cougars' early onslaught.