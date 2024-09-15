WATCH: Houston's Stacy Sneed 65-yard touchdown vs. Rice
Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed electrified the Bayou Bucket Classic against Rice with a stunning 65-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Cougars on the scoreboard first and giving them a 7-0 lead at 5:30 in the first quarter. The play showcased Sneed's exceptional speed and vision, as he found a gap in the Rice defense and exploded down the field, leaving defenders in his wake. The touchdown run was a critical momentum boost for the Cougars, setting the tone early in the heated rivalry game.
Sneed’s explosive run was a perfect blend of sharp blocking by the offensive line and Sneed's ability to read the field and make quick cuts. After receiving the handoff, Sneed quickly identified an opening on the right side, accelerated through the line of scrimmage, and outran several defenders in a footrace to the end zone. His speed was unmatched, and once he broke down the sideline, there was no catching him.
This play not only energized the Cougars' sideline but also showcased Sneed's potential as a game-changing running back. It was the kind of big play Houston needed early to set the pace against their cross-town rivals. The Cougars' defense followed with a strong series, feeding off the energy from Sneed’s touchdown.
For Houston fans, Sneed’s sprint was a highlight-reel moment, affirming his role as a key offensive weapon in the Cougars' arsenal. The early lead set the stage for an intense battle for the Bayou Bucket, with the touchdown serving as a crucial opening strike.