WATCH: Houston's Zeon Chriss 71-yard touchdown run vs. TCU
Houston came out strong against TCU, quickly establishing a 7-0 lead early in the game. The Cougars’ offensive drive was capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Zeon Chriss to wide receiver Devan Williams, showcasing Chriss’s composure under pressure. This score gave Houston the early momentum they needed.
Not long after, Re’Shaun Sanford II added to Houston's advantage with a powerful 2-yard touchdown run. Sanford’s contribution widened the gap, putting the Cougars up by two scores and sending a clear message that they were in control of the game’s tempo.
With the ground game proving effective, Houston continued to build on their lead. Jack Martin later added a 34-yard field goal, increasing the Cougars' advantage to 17-0. At this point, Houston had posted 17 unanswered points, and their defense was keeping TCU off the scoreboard.
However, TCU began to mount a response as quarterback Josh Hoover found wide receiver Savion Williams for a 21-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. The touchdown gave the Horned Frogs some momentum and put them on the board, closing the gap to 17-6. But just when TCU seemed to be turning things around, Chriss delivered a dagger on the ensuing possession.
The quarterback broke loose for a 71-yard touchdown run, further energizing the Houston sideline and putting the Cougars up 24-6 by halftime. Chriss’s dual-threat ability was on full display, and Houston headed into the locker room with a commanding lead, having dominated the first half on both sides of the ball.