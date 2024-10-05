WATCH: Houston's Zeon Chriss 8-yard touchdown pass to Devan Williams vs. TCU
In a pivotal moment for the Houston Cougars against TCU, quarterback Zeon Chriss connected with Devan Williams for an 8-yard touchdown with 5:29 remaining in the first quarter, ending the team’s two-game scoring drought.
This marked Houston’s first touchdown in nine quarters, a crucial play that brought life back into their offense. The touchdown came in a game where head coach Willie Fritz made the decision to start Chriss over the previously starting quarterback, Donovan Smith. This choice paid off early, as Chriss sparked the Cougars' offense with his energy and precision.
The touchdown pass to Williams was the culmination of a well-executed drive in Fort Worth. Chriss’s ability to move the offense efficiently and make smart decisions helped end the frustrating drought that had plagued the Cougars for the past two games. The scoring play not only ended a dry spell for Houston but also seemed to breathe new confidence into the entire team, as they were able to strike early against their opponent.
Chriss, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, was able to take advantage of opportunities on the field, keeping the defense on its heels. His chemistry with Williams and the rest of the receiving corps was evident as he smoothly operated the offense, providing the spark that had been missing in recent weeks.
This touchdown could serve as a turning point for the Cougars, as they look to build momentum and finish the season strong. The early success against a tough opponent like TCU demonstrated that the change at quarterback might be exactly what Houston needed to reinvigorate its offense.