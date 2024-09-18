What Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield said about Willie Fritz and Houston
Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield is excited and focused as his team prepares for their first Big 12 matchup against Houston. Coming off a big win, Satterfield is already looking ahead, praising Houston head coach Willie Fritz for his impressive 32-year career.
Satterfield admires Fritz's consistency and the success he's found at every stop, noting that his teams are always well-prepared, play hard, and are difficult to beat. Fritz's defense, under first-year coordinator Shiel Wood, has been especially impressive, ranking among the top 15 in several categories nationally. Satterfield emphasizes that Cincinnati’s upcoming challenge will be significant as they face a well-coached Houston team with strengths across the board.
"They play hard, they're coached well, they're where they're supposed to be, and he's done an outstanding job," Satterfield said. "His team defensively is one of the better defenses in the country, top 15 in a lot of categories. For the first year, Shiel [Wood] has done a great job with their defense. Offensively, they are not as good statistically, but they can run the football. They got a lot of speed outside at wide receiver and their quarterback has played a lot of ball.
"He's a really big guy, we know he can run, and he's got a big-time arm as well. Their return game really stands out as well. I look at their punt returner, kick returner and they have a really good return game in the special team. It is a great challenge this week against Houston for the Big 12 opener and we are excited about it. We need to feel the energy at Nippert and have everybody out there cheering us on. This is a big-time game for the Big 12.”
Satterfield acknowledges that while Houston’s offense might not have the same statistical strength as their defense, they possess dangerous weapons. Houston’s offense can effectively run the football and has speed on the outside at wide receiver. Their quarterback, a big player with experience, has both running ability and a powerful arm, making him a dual threat that Cincinnati’s defense will need to contain. Satterfield also highlights Houston’s special teams, particularly their standout return game, as another area of focus.
Houston's Football stadium will undergo name change in 2025
As Cincinnati prepares to host Houston at Nippert Stadium, Satterfield emphasizes the importance of defending their home turf. He believes that maintaining a strong presence at home is crucial, especially as they begin their Big 12 journey. The game against Houston is not just another matchup; it’s Cincinnati’s first Big 12 game, making it a landmark moment for the program. Satterfield calls on fans to bring energy to Nippert Stadium, emphasizing how critical home-field advantage will be for his team. For Satterfield, protecting their home field and making a statement in their new conference is a top priority.
Reflecting on the noon kickoffs that have been consistent for the past few weeks, Satterfield shares his personal preference for early games. He enjoys the rhythm of playing at noon, securing a win, and then relaxing in the afternoon while watching other games unfold. The early schedule allows for some downtime, which is a luxury compared to late games where there’s little time to decompress before getting back to work. Satterfield’s enthusiasm for the noon kickoffs is echoed in his team's preparation, as they look to carry the momentum into their upcoming game.
Satterfield has a deep respect for Houston’s head coach, Willie Fritz, who has built a culture of winning and respect everywhere he’s coached. Satterfield’s admiration extends to the way Fritz treats his staff and players, creating an environment where people want to work and play for him. Satterfield sees Fritz as an embodiment of consistency and excellence, traits that have translated into success on the field.
Cincinnati’s defense has shown marked improvement, particularly in stopping the run, which Satterfield credits to better push from the edges and improved tackling from the safeties. Reflecting on earlier games, he notes that Cincinnati’s defense was more aggressive and disciplined, fitting the run better and limiting their opponent's ground game significantly. The challenge this week, however, will be greater, with Houston expected to rely heavily on their running game, including quarterback runs that add another layer of complexity.
As Houston kicks off Big 12 Conference play, Fritz's team focus and leadership will be on display. Despite the excitement from their recent win, the team quickly shifted their attention to Cincinnati, approaching each practice with intensity and purpose.
Fritz is encouraged by his team’s mindset, emphasizing the importance of every meeting and every practice as they prepare for the challenges ahead. He looks forward to watching his players’ commitment and energy on the practice field, particularly as they adjust to the new Big 12 game plan.
With a tough opponent like Cincy on the horizon, Fritz is confident that his team will rise to the occasion, driven by the opportunity to make a strong start in year two of being in the Big 12 conference.