What Houston's Willie Fritz said about loss to No. 18 Iowa State
Iowa State delivered a commanding 20-0 victory over Houston on Saturday night, improving their record to 4-0 for the first time since 2000.
The win was a significant moment for the Cyclones, not only for the team's continued success but also for head coach Matt Campbell, who became the program's all-time leader in victories with 57. This achievement solidifies Campbell’s legacy at Iowa State, a program that has consistently improved under his leadership.
The Cyclones’ defense, a pillar of their success this season, once again showed its strength. Entering the game ranked ninth nationally in points allowed, Iowa State’s defense kept Houston completely scoreless. Their defensive unit applied constant pressure, preventing Houston’s offense from finding any rhythm. The victory was yet another demonstration of the Cyclones' ability to control games with their dominant defense, which has become their hallmark.
For Houston, this loss marks their second consecutive shutout, following a 34-0 defeat to Cincinnati the previous week. Cougars coach Willie Fritz is grappling with the challenge of finding consistency at the quarterback position. He has employed a two-quarterback system, alternating between Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss, but neither has separated themselves as the clear starter.
Fritz expressed frustration with the ongoing quarterback uncertainty, stating, "We’re looking for a guy that can step up and be the guy." The possibility of giving third-string quarterback Ui Ale a chance has also been considered as the coaching staff searches for solutions.
"It's gotten to the point right now that we've played a few games. If a guy is just not capable of doing it, we have to limit how much he’s playing or we sure as heck better coach him better, so he doesn’t make the same mistake over and over again," Fritz said. "The kids don’t want to make mistakes." He also acknowledged that the team may need to simplify the playbook, as some players are still struggling to execute plays, even with wristbands designed to help them.
Heading into a tough matchup against TCU and sitting at a 1-4 record, Houston finds itself in a precarious situation, with mounting pressure to turn things around before the season slips further out of reach.