What Iowa State's Matt Campbell said about Willie Fritz and Houston
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell had high praise for Willie Fritz and Houston as he prepared his 18th-ranked Cyclones to face them.
Campbell described Houston as a dynamic and talented team, with exceptional playmakers across various positions. He specifically highlighted their elite punt and kick returners and their wide receivers, who are known for their ability to make plays with the ball in hand. He also acknowledged the talent of Houston’s quarterback, who he had faced before, describing him as big, strong, athletic, and capable of making all the necessary throws.
"I would just say his ability to make all the throws from a 6'3, strong, man, ability-wise to make all the throws vertically down the field, sideline to sideline (is impressive)," Campbell said about UH QB Donovan Smith "And then you throw in the athleticism to extend plays."
On defense, Campbell was equally impressed by Houston's playmakers, noting their strong defensive performances, particularly in their game against Oklahoma. He emphasized the team's growth process and praise Fritz for the way he has been building the program, remarking that Houston is a team with great potential, talent, and flashes of elite football.
When discussing the transition of the four former American Conference teams, including Houston, into the Big 12, Campbell acknowledged the unique challenges that come with new leagues and coaching staffs. He pointed out that the transfer portal has enabled teams like Houston to make quicker improvements, allowing them to become more dangerous. Campbell noted that Houston has elite playmakers but is still working toward achieving consistency, a challenge faced by many teams early in the season.
Campbell also drew parallels between Fritz's current tenure at Houston and his own start at Iowa State in 2016, praising Fritz’s impressive success at multiple programs. He highlighted Fritz’s strong foundation, especially on special teams and defense, and recognized him as one of the great coaches in college football today.
"When I came in here, really young and still trying to figure myself out at the time," Campbell said. "I think you can see an evident plan. When you can be as good as they are early on special teams, which is really impressive. You got a foundational quarterback to build upon, which is really impressive. Just the way their kids play on defense. It's been impressive to watch. I think Coach Fritz is one of the really great coaches right now in our industry and a guy that has proven it at every single level."
Additionally, as Campbell approached Iowa State’s all-time coaching wins record, he reflected on the key contributions of players like senior safety Beau Freyler, who has been a crucial part of Iowa State's recent success.
Houston faces ISU looking to pull off the upset at home ( 7 p.m. ET/TV: FS1).