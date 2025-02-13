When does Houston start spring football practice and have its spring Red-White game?
Houston’s football team has officially set its schedule to have spring practices as well as its spring game.
The Cougars start spring drills on Tuesday, March 18, and will conduct 15 practices over a 34-day period. Then, they will hold their annual Red-White Game on Saturday, April 19, inside the Carl Lewis International Complex starting at 10 a.m.
Admission to the Red-White Game is free, and the game will also be televised on ESPN+.
Per NCAA rules, no more than 12 of the 15 spring practices may involve contact and eight of the 12 contact practices can have tackling. In the days when the Cougars won’t have practices, they will conduct strength and conditioning sessions along with team and positional meetings.
Last season, Houston finished 4-8 in the debut season of coach Willie Fritz. Fritz made several additions to his coaching staff this season, including the hiring of a new offensive coordinator (Slade Nagle) and a new defensive coordinator (Austin Armstrong).
Houston signed 19 freshmen, all of whom officially inked on the early National Signing Day in December, with nine of them having already enrolled on campus. The Cougars are also bringing in 21 new players via the transfer portal, most notably former Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman, who signed with the Aggies as a five-star recruit.
In addition, 29 returning players appeared in at least 10 ballgames last season, including five who started all 12 games (defensive backs Latrell McCutchin Sr., Kentrell Webb and A.J. Haulcy, offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter and defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr.).
Houston recently announced it has moved its 2025 season-opening game at home against Stephen F. Austin to Thursday, August 28. The Cougars’ Big 12 Conference opener will be on Saturday, Sept. 13, as they welcome in Colorado to TDECU Stadium.