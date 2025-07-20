Will the 'Space Cup' Game Between Houston and UCF Become a Full-Fledged Rivalry?
Sports are always defined by the long-standing rivalries between different teams. These rivalries could stem from regional hatred or even petty beef between rival fan bases. However, the Big 12 has largely failed to cultivate any such feuds, and its rivalries have been unable to make it some kind of special.
The Houston vs. UCF Space Game is already scheduled this year, and now it’s been reported that the interstellar-themed matchup could become a regular fixture between the two sides. Knights athletic director Terry Mohajir was asked about the possibility, and he confirmed that it could happen.
“We’re interested in it,” Mohajir told the Houston Chronicle during Big 12 media days. “It’s something we’re open to looking at. I’m sure (new AD Eddie Nunez) and I will talk about it as well sometime,” Mohajir said. “It will be fun.”
This isn’t the first time Mohajir has spoken about his desire to formalize the matchup. Initial conversations happened between Mohajir and former Cougars athletic director Chris Pezman, but things had since gone cold. Mohajir reiterated that he still wants it to happen and looks forward to discussing it with current Houston athletic director Eddie Nunez.
The conference has handled official rivalries rather poorly so far. For example, Houston has tried to foster competitive rivalries with several teams in the state of Texas, but none have really taken off. The Big 12 should seriously consider developing these storylines to help the conference evolve into a national brand and create compelling matchups that draw attention, even beyond the conference.
The space-themed uniforms have become a regular feature for the Knights over the past eight seasons. They'll face the Cougars in similar attire on Nov. 7 in Orlando. UCF will wear black and gold jerseys, while the Cougars will sport red and white with their traditional blue stripes. Both uniforms are made by Nike and promise to be a visual treat for fans.