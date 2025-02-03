Willie Fritz adds one of his former players to his Houston football coaching staff
Houston football coach Willie Fritz continued an offseason revamping of his coaching staff by bringing back one of his former players into the fold.
PJ Hall, who played under Fritz at Tulane, reunites with his former coach as Hall was named as the Cougars’ new cornerbacks coach.
This past season, Hall served as a defensive assistant at Tarleton State, helping the Texans finish 10-4 overall. They also became the fifth team in the history of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs to win their first playoff game at that level in their first season of eligibility after reclassifying from NCAA Division II.
Prior to Tarleton State, Hall served three seasons on the staff at Baylor as a graduate assistant, primarily working with the safeties.
"I'm thrilled to welcome PJ Hall to our staff at the University of Houston,” Fritz said in a statement. “PJ is an outstanding young coach with a relentless work ethic, a sharp football mind, and a true passion for developing student-athletes.
“Having coached him at Tulane, I know firsthand the character and leadership he brings to a team. He was a player who always led by example, and that same drive has carried over into his coaching career.”
Houston lands 5-star quarterback in college football transfer portal
Hall played safety at Tulane under Fritz, participating in 47 games from 2016-19. He finished with 139 total tackles, three interceptions, 23 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown.
The hiring of Hall continues what has been a constant overhaul of the Houston staff by Fritz, who finished 4-8 in his first season with the Cougars in 2024. In December, Fritz hired new offensive and defensive coordinators.
New coordinators finally in place for Houston football
Slade Nagle, who formerly worked with Fritz at Tulane, was named as the Cougars’ new offensive coordinator after spending the past season as the tight ends coach/special teams coordinator at LSU. Then, Fritz tabbed Austin Armstrong, who had been defensive coordinator at Florida the previous two seasons, into the same role with Houston.